(Ad) Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Mr. Rashad Nabiyev, conducted a meeting with Azercell

On August 22, Mr. Rashad Nabiyev, met with the Azercell Telecom LLC’s CEO and the executive team. Mr. Nabiyev received status update on Azercell’s strategic initiatives and future plans. In particular, the Minister was informed about the company's large-scale project to expand and modernize Azercell's network across the country, to meet the dynamically growing needs of its customers. This project will increase the capacity of Azercell's 4G network by 80% in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, and by 75% in other regions. Azercell reported that under the network expansion project the company has already installed over 80 new 4G base stations in the liberated territories and successfully established new local sales and service centers.

The Minister has been briefed on the products and digital solutions Azercell had been developing in line with the latest trends in the telecommunications industry. This includes a fintech solution that combines financial and telco capabilities to provide subscribers with an option to make digital payments.

When discussing plans of the company, the Minister has been assured that Azercell will continue to invest in the expansion and modernization of its infrastructure and systems, as well as develop innovative digital solutions for its customers.

The Minister thanked Azercell’s team for the progress made by the company and wished success for future.

News.Az