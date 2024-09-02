ADB president to attend COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa has confirmed his participation in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, set to be held in Azerbaijan this November.

Asakawa will attend the World Leaders Summit on Climate Action, which will be held on November 12-13 on the margins of COP29. His involvement underscores ADB's commitment to advancing global climate action, News.Az reports.The ADB is playing a crucial role in supporting Azerbaijan's efforts to host COP29 by providing capacity-building assistance to the government agencies responsible for preparing for this significant international event.Apart from that, the Bank is prepared to offer its expertise, financial resources, and assistance in the implementation of climate projects within Azerbaijan. This includes initiatives aimed at increasing the proportion of renewable energy in the country's overall energy production.

News.Az