L’Oreal responds to backlash over Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes absence

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The 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival has already sparked major online debate after fans noticed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missing from L'Oréal Paris promotional posters unveiled at Hotel Martinez in Cannes.

For years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been one of the brand’s most recognizable global ambassadors and a regular presence at Cannes. Her absence from the latest campaign visuals disappointed many fans, especially after Alia Bhatt appeared among the celebrities representing the beauty brand this year, News.Az reports, citing The Indian Express.

Social media users quickly began criticizing L’Oréal Paris for excluding the actress from its official Cannes promotion. Many fans flooded the brand’s Instagram comment section, questioning why Aishwarya was not featured despite her long-standing association with Cannes and the company.

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One fan wrote, “We only see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Cannes. Her aura is unmatched. Please celebrate her more.”

The comment drew a response from L’Oréal Paris itself. Replying from its official Instagram account, the brand wrote: “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes. She never misses.”

However, the response only intensified the backlash online. Several users questioned why the actress was omitted from the campaign posters if she remains such an important face for the brand.

Despite the controversy, reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could still attend the festival later this week or appear at the closing ceremony. L’Oréal’s response has also fueled speculation that she has not skipped the event entirely and may still make an appearance on the Cannes red carpet.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, several Indian celebrities are expected to attend this year’s Cannes Film Festival, including Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Ammy Virk, Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Saraf, Prajakta Mali and producer Kedar Joshi.

News.Az