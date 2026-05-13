Calbee switches snack packaging to black and white as geopolitical tensions disrupt ink supply - VIDEO

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Some snack packaging in Japan is being redesigned in black and white after global supply disruptions linked to the war in Iran affected the availability of an ingredient used in colored printing ink.

Tokyo-based Calbee Inc., a major producer of potato chips and cereals, said the contents of its products remain unchanged, but it is adjusting packaging design to ensure stable production. The company said the change will affect 14 items in its product lineup starting May 25, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

Calbee said the updated packaging will use only two ink colors as part of efforts to respond flexibly to changing geopolitical conditions. The company noted that it remains focused on maintaining a stable supply of products.

The shift comes as businesses worldwide face rising costs and shortages of oil and oil-derived materials, including naphtha, which is used in plastics and printing ink production. Disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East and restrictions affecting shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz have added pressure on supply chains.

Calbee, founded in 1949 and employing more than 5,000 people, distributes its products across Japan and exports to markets including the United States, China and Australia.

The company’s popular “usu shio” lightly salted potato chips previously featured bright orange packaging with colorful graphics, while the updated design will be limited to monochrome lettering.

Calbee said it cannot yet say how long the packaging change will last, but emphasized its commitment to maintaining supply stability and adapting to external risks affecting production.

News.Az