Twelve hospitalized after torrential rains trigger flooding in northern Türkiye - VIDEO

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At least 12 people have been hospitalized after heavy rains caused severe flooding in a district near Türkiye’s Black Sea coast.

Torrential rainfall late Tuesday led to rivers in the Havza district of Samsun province overflowing, sending fast-moving water through streets and sweeping away vehicles and debris. Homes and businesses were inundated as floodwaters rose, with basement and ground floors of several buildings submerged, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

Anadolu reported that a number of people were injured during the flooding, though none of the injuries were considered serious. Some of the injured went to hospital on their own, while others were assisted by emergency medical teams.

Video footage from the area showed cars being carried by floodwaters and a truck driver stranded on top of his vehicle awaiting rescue.

Firefighters, police, and disaster response teams were deployed to rescue residents and begin clearing debris from affected areas. Authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage caused by the flooding.

News.Az