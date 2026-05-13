Vietnam eyes launch of crypto market this year

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Vietnam expects to establish a cryptocurrency and digital asset market as early as the third quarter of this year, according to Deputy Finance Minister Nguyen Duc Chi, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The deputy minister shared the outlook during the Digital Trust in Finance 2026 forum on Tuesday, emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening the digital economy through the creation of a safe and transparent crypto asset market.

To support that goal, the Finance Ministry has introduced several large-scale digital transformation projects designed to improve services for both citizens and businesses. These initiatives include information technology systems for digital customs operations, revamped digital tax administration processes, and upgraded state budget management systems.

According to the report, the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security and the State Bank of Vietnam, has approved a plan under which five qualified companies in Vietnam will provide services for organizing and operating digital asset trading platforms.

Vietnam aims for the digital economy to contribute at least 30 percent of the country’s gross domestic product by 2030.

The country also targets having 80 percent of payments conducted without cash and more than 40 percent of businesses participating in innovation activities, the report said.

News.Az