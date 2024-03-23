Additional anti-terrorist measures imposed in Moscow and countrywide - Vladimir Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Additional anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage measures have been imposed in Moscow and throughout the country, with the primary objective being to prevent the perpetrators of this bloody massacre from committing further crimes, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during his speech in connection with the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, News.az reports.

Putin noted that, based on the examination of this crime and the results of operational search efforts, all four key perpetrators of the terrorist assault, those directly involved in shooting and killing people, have been identified and captured.

"They attempted to flee towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary information, an exit route was arranged for them to cross the state border. A total of 11 individuals have been apprehended. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and other law enforcement agencies are actively working to identify and dismantle the entire support network of the terrorists, including those who facilitated their transportation, devised escape routes from the crime scene, and prepared weapon and ammunition caches," he said.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 133 people with more than 100 injured.

The preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The guns were located by the investigators.

News.Az