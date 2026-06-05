FDA launches study of abortion pill safety
Source: BBC
The FDA has launched a safety study of the abortion pill, also known as mifepristone, a step that could pave the way for the Trump administration to restrict how it is distributed and used, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The FDA study, using existing drug-safety systems, is expected to take six months and aims to withstand legal criticism, the report said, citing administration officials.
By Faig Mahmudov