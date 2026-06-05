FDA launches study of abortion pill safety

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The FDA has launched a ​safety study of ‌the abortion pill, also known as mifepristone, ​a step that ​could pave the way ⁠for the ​Trump administration to restrict ​how it is distributed and used, the Wall ​Street Journal ​reported on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The FDA study, ‌using ⁠existing drug-safety systems, is expected to take six months ​and ​aims ⁠to withstand legal criticism, the ​report said, citing ​administration ⁠officials.

News.Az