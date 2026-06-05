Indonesia to mandate E5 gasoline blend from 2nd half of 2026

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Indonesia will implement a mandatory 5 percent bioethanol blend in gasoline, known as E5, starting in the second half of 2026 as part of efforts to expand renewable energy use and strengthen energy security, a senior energy official said on Thursday.

Eniya Listiani Dewi, director general of new, renewable energy and energy conservation at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said the policy has been incorporated into a draft ministerial regulation and will be introduced gradually, with Java Island designated as the initial implementation area, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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"All fuel business entities will be required to carry out the blending in the second half of 2026," Eniya said during a parliamentary hearing in Jakarta.

She also said the government is preparing to launch a mandatory 50 percent biodiesel blend (B50) program on July 1, 2026, requiring palm oil-based biodiesel to be mixed into diesel fuel across all sectors. According to Eniya, the government has completed testing in preparation for the B50 rollout.

The expansion of biofuel mandates is expected to reduce fuel imports, increase domestic value-added production from palm oil, create jobs and lower greenhouse gas emissions, supporting Indonesia's broader push toward energy independence and renewable energy adoption.

News.Az