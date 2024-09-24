ADEX 2024 int’l defense exhibition officially opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX officially opened at the Baku Expo Center on Tuesday.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking military official took part in the opening ceremony, the Defense Ministry told News.Az. The exhibition, initiated and organized by Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry and supported by the Defense Ministry, gathered various companies and official delegations from different countries.The booth of the Defense Ministry is also displayed for the first time in the exhibition. Modern weapon systems in armament, including equipment for Special Forces, are exhibited at the booth. At the same time, the capabilities of the repair facilities under the Defense Ministry are also presented.The exhibition also provides detailed information about special educational institutions under the National Defense University.

News.Az