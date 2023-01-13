Adidas loses stripes row trademark battle with luxury designer Thom Browne

+ ↺ − 16 px

Adidas has lost a court case to try to stop a fashion designer from using a four-stripe design, News.az reports citing BBC.

The sportswear giant argued that luxury brand Thom Browne Inc's four stripes were too similar to its three stripes.

Browne argued that shoppers were unlikely to confuse the two brands as - among other reasons - his had a different number of stripes.

Adidas had planned to ask for more than $7.8m (£6.4m) in damages - but a jury in New York sided with Browne.

News.az

News.Az