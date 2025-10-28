Adobe revamps its creative apps for AI assistants, eyes ChatGPT integration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Adobe is transforming Photoshop, Premiere, and other flagship tools to work through chat-based AI assistants — and it’s teaming up with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT integration to Adobe Express.

The tech giant announced Tuesday that users will soon be able to create and edit photos or videos simply by chatting with the apps. Multiple AI “agents” will handle tasks such as tapping buttons or adjusting sliders — mimicking how a human editor would make changes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“You can adjust the edits that the agent in ChatGPT is making,” said Ely Greenfield, Adobe’s chief technology officer. “Then you can bring it into the Express app and continue the conversation with the design agent built into Express.”

Adobe’s new AI-driven design system means creators can switch between text-based editing and manual control at any time.

The company confirmed that its AI assistant in Adobe Express is already available, while ChatGPT integration is still in development.

Adobe launched its generative AI model Firefly in 2023, and this latest step deepens its focus on conversational creativity — blending natural language tools like ChatGPT with traditional creative workflows.

News.Az