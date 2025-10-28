PayPal shares surge after OpenAI deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

PayPal shares surged nearly 15% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the fintech firm announced a major partnership with OpenAI to integrate its digital wallet directly into ChatGPT.

Under the deal, PayPal will adopt the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) — an open standard co-developed and maintained by OpenAI and Stripe — to expand its payments and commerce capabilities within ChatGPT, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The partnership will allow ChatGPT users to check out instantly using PayPal, while PayPal will manage payment processing for merchants utilizing OpenAI’s Instant Checkout feature.

“Hundreds of millions of people turn to ChatGPT each week for help with everyday tasks, including finding products they love, and over 400 million use PayPal to shop,” said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal. “By partnering with OpenAI and adopting the Agentic Commerce Protocol, PayPal will power payments and commerce experiences that help people go from chat to checkout in just a few taps.”

Starting in 2026, ACP integration will bring product catalogs from small businesses and major retail brands — across apparel, beauty, home improvement, and electronics — into ChatGPT’s commerce ecosystem via PayPal’s ACP server. PayPal will also support OpenAI’s Instant Checkout through its delegated payments API, overseeing card payment processing.

Additionally, PayPal plans to expand its use of OpenAI’s enterprise AI tools to accelerate internal product development cycles.

The collaboration positions PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) as one of the earliest partners in OpenAI’s expanding e-commerce initiative, which aims to turn ChatGPT’s 700 million-plus weekly users into active online shoppers.

The partnership follows similar integrations announced in recent weeks, including Shopify, Etsy, and Walmart, as OpenAI continues to transform ChatGPT into an AI-driven shopping and payments platform.

