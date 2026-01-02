Aequitas founder Siddhartha Bhaiya dies at 47

+ ↺ − 16 px

Siddhartha Bhaiya, founder and managing director of boutique asset management firm Aequitas Investment Consultancy, has died at the age of 47 after suffering a cardiac arrest, the company confirmed.

Bhaiya passed away on December 31 while on a family vacation in New Zealand. Widely regarded as a respected voice in India’s investment community, he was known for his cautious and data-driven market views, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Just weeks before his death, Bhaiya warned that Indian equity markets were in what he described as a “bubble of epic proportions.” Speaking at a financial summit in Mumbai, he argued that headline valuations understated risks, saying that once heavyweight public sector stocks were excluded, effective price-to-earnings multiples for commonly held stocks were significantly higher.

He also criticised the current retail investment cycle, suggesting that systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows were coinciding with promoter selling, calling it a “systematic wealth transfer” rather than a healthy bull market.

Aequitas described Bhaiya as a visionary investor committed to disciplined decision-making, intellectual honesty and long-term thinking, adding that his principles would continue to guide the firm. Bhaiya founded Aequitas in 2013 after earlier roles in fund management and equity research, and helped grow the firm into a key player serving ultra-high-net-worth clients.

