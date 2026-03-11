Air India Express flight makes hard landing at Phuket airport - VIDEO

The plane, flying from Hyderabad, India, made a hard landing at Phuket International Airport, damaging the aircraft’s nose landing gear (Source: X)

An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad made a hard landing at Phuket International Airport in Thailand on Wednesday, causing significant damage to the aircraft’s nose landing gear.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8, carrying 133 passengers, experienced the incident while landing, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

According to sources, the nose landing gear broke during touchdown, causing the aircraft to slide along the runway. Photographs from the scene show the broken nose wheel lying on the runway.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft and moved to a passenger waiting area. No injuries were reported.

Following the incident, airport authorities issued a Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM), closing the runway until 6 p.m. local time. Emergency response teams and airport officials quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area and ensure the safety of those on board.

The runway was temporarily closed to allow crews to remove the aircraft and conduct safety inspections, a move that could affect some flight operations at the airport.

The nose wheel is a crucial part of an aircraft’s landing gear system, responsible for steering and supporting the front section of the plane during taxiing, takeoff, and landing.

News.Az