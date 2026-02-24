Seven dead in India air ambulance crash - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An air ambulance crashed Monday in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, killing all seven people on board, including two crew members.

The privately chartered aircraft lost communication shortly after taking off from the state capital, Ranchi, India’s Civil Aviation Directorate said in a statement posted on X, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Local officials confirmed that the crash occurred near Simaria in Chatra district. A police official in Chatra told Anadolu early Tuesday that none of the seven passengers and crew survived.

The aircraft had reportedly requested a deviation due to adverse weather conditions before communication and radar contact were lost 23 minutes after departure.

The plane was identified as a Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90, registration VT-AJV, and was conducting a medical evacuation flight to the capital, New Delhi.

Authorities had launched a search operation to locate the aircraft after contact was lost. Further details regarding the cause of the crash are expected as investigations continue.

News.Az