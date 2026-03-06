India pushes refiners to boost LPG production

India, the world’s second-largest importer of LPG, consumed 33.15 million metric tonnes of the fuel last year, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

LPG, a mixture of propane and butane, is widely used for cooking across the country.

Imports account for roughly two-thirds of India’s LPG consumption, with the Middle East supplying about 85–90% of those imports.

Under the directive issued late Thursday, all oil refiners have been instructed to “maximize and ensure that propane and butane available with them are utilized for production of LPG.”

Government data shows that India currently has around 332 million active LPG consumers.