India urges nationals to leave Iran

Source: Getty Images

The Embassy of India in Tehran on Monday issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals to leave Iran by any available means of transport amid an evolving security situation.

The advisory called on all Indian citizens in Iran — including students, businesspeople, pilgrims and tourists — to depart using commercial flights or other accessible travel options, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

This follows a similar appeal issued last month, when India advised its nationals to leave Iran after the country was shaken by deadly protests.

According to reports, around 10,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran, including a significant number of students.

In addition, thousands of Muslim pilgrims from across India travel to Iran each year for religious visits.


