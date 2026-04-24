Aer Lingus cancels 500 flights and updates passport rules for UK and Ireland travel

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Aer Lingus has cancelled hundreds of flights from its summer schedule, with documents indicating over 500 cuts, due to mandatory aircraft maintenance.

Thousands of travellers from Dublin, Shannon, and Cork airports may face significant disruption on domestic, European, and transatlantic routes during the peak season, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The airline said that the schedule changes affect about two per cent of its total operations and most customers will be re-accommodated on alternative same-day services.

From 25 February 2026, Aer Lingus will also require all passengers travelling between the UK and the Republic of Ireland to carry a valid passport or Irish passport card.

This new policy means that other forms of photo identification previously accepted, such as bus passes or work ID cards, will no longer be valid for travel on these routes.

News.Az