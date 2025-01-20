Aeroflot flight makes emergency landing in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The captain of an Aeroflot aircraft operating the Moscow (SVO) to Dubai route requested an emergency landing at Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The reason for this request was the deteriorating health of one of the passengers, News.Az reports, citing the airport's press service.The Boeing 737-800 successfully landed at the airport at 06:27 local time, and the passenger received immediate medical attention.It is worth noting that Heydar Aliyev International Airport regularly conducts training exercises to ensure preparedness for emergency situations, maintaining the safety of both passengers and crew members.

News.Az