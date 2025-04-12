Afghan authorities build shelters for returned refugees in E. Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Afghan authorities have started building shelters for refugee families returning from neighboring Pakistan in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the report, work on building residential towns is underway for 374 families in this province's Khas Kunar district.

More than 8,025 Afghan refugees, with the majority of them via Torkham border town and some via Spin Boldam and other crossing points, have reportedly returned to their homeland over the past week.

Pakistan reportedly established a deadline last month for over 800,000 undocumented Afghan refugees to return to their homeland after decades of stay in the host country.

