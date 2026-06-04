Goldman Sachs India chief Gunjan Samtani to retire by end of 2026

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Gunjan Samtani, the co-chairman of Goldman Sachs in India and the head of its prominent India global center, has announced he will retire at the end of 2026.

Samtani, who shared the news in a LinkedIn post, is wrapping up a distinguished 16-year career at the Wall Street firm, where he previously served as chief operating officer of engineering and global co-head of risk engineering, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

To succeed Samtani, Goldman Sachs has named Ken Castelino and Balaji Sivasubramanian as new co-heads of the India tech and operations center, according to an internal bank memo. Both executives will absorb the new leadership duties into their existing roles:

Ken Castelino currently serves as Goldman’s head of global banking and markets–public in India, as well as the co-head of global equities electronic trading strats and engineering.

Balaji Sivasubramanian operates as the head of engineering in India and the global head of enterprise partnerships engineering within platform solutions.

"As co-heads, Ken and Balaji will oversee all of our activities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad... to advance our priorities," the bank stated in the memo, adding that the duo will work closely with Samtani over the next few months to ensure a seamless transition.

First established in Bengaluru in 2004, Goldman Sachs India has expanded to over 8,000 employees. The transition comes at a time when India-based global capability centers are rapidly evolving, shifting from basic, low-cost back-office tech support to executing high-value operations like complex software development, quantitative finance, and global R&D.

News.Az