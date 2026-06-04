Germany moves to end automatic EU protection for fighting-age Ukrainians

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Germany is leading a push within the European Union to end automatic temporary protection for military-age Ukrainian men, aiming to encourage them to return home and support the country's defense efforts.

Speaking on the sidelines of an EU interior ministers meeting in Luxembourg, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt expressed strong confidence that the bloc can reach a consensus on the proposal, even as member states iron out the specific details, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The move aligns with a hardline stance previously established by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who directly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to enforce stricter exit regulations for draft-age citizens. "I asked him to ensure that these young men remain in the country, because they are needed there and not in Germany," Merz previously stated.

Currently, Ukrainian war refugees bypass the standard, case-by-case asylum application process under the EU's Mass Influx Directive. This emergency mechanism grants automatic temporary protection and is currently slated to run until March 4, 2027.

As the war continues, EU interior ministers are debating two potential paths forward for the policy:

Extending the blanket protection regime in its current form for all Ukrainian refugees for an additional year.

Extending the directive while explicitly excluding Ukrainian men between the ages of 23 and 60 from receiving automatic temporary protection.

If adopted, the policy shift would mark a major turning point in how European nations balance humanitarian aid with Ukraine's critical need for military personnel.

News.Az