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Pinterest to spend $4 billion on Amazon AWS cloud infrastructure

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Pinterest to spend $4 billion on Amazon AWS cloud infrastructure
Photo: Reuters

Pinterest has locked in a massive infrastructure upgrade, announcing a $4 billion agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its platform for the next five years.

According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, the image-sharing and social media company will utilize Amazon's market-leading cloud computing services through 2031, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The multi-billion-dollar commitment underscores Pinterest's growing reliance on heavy cloud infrastructure to manage its massive data loads, user traffic, and expanding suite of AI-driven visual search and recommendation tools.

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For AWS, the long-term deal marks another major corporate win as competition in the cloud computing market remains fierce.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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