Pinterest to spend $4 billion on Amazon AWS cloud infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pinterest has locked in a massive infrastructure upgrade, announcing a $4 billion agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its platform for the next five years.

According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, the image-sharing and social media company will utilize Amazon's market-leading cloud computing services through 2031, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The multi-billion-dollar commitment underscores Pinterest's growing reliance on heavy cloud infrastructure to manage its massive data loads, user traffic, and expanding suite of AI-driven visual search and recommendation tools.

For AWS, the long-term deal marks another major corporate win as competition in the cloud computing market remains fierce.

News.Az