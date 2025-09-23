Afghan boy reaches Delhi by hiding in flight's landing gear, sent back

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 13-year-old Afghan boy flew to Delhi by hiding in the landing gear of a Kabul-New Delhi flight, and was later sent back to Afghanistan, said media reports on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday. The boy was identified as a native of Afghanistan's Kunduz city.

Security personnel at the New Delhi airport found him roaming near the flight and apprehended him. He was questioned, and later sent back home on the same flight.

During interrogation, the Afghan boy reportedly told Indian security personnel that he had sneaked into the Kabul Airport and managed to get inside the rear central landing gear compartment of the said aircraft belonging to the "Kam Air."

