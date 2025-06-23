Afghan police discover arms, ammunition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Personnel of counter-terrorism have discovered a quantity of weapons and ammunition in eastern Afghanistan's Paktia province, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The contrabands, which included Kalashnikovs, pistols, grenades, a large quantity of cartridges and bullets, and other illegally preserved military equipment, have been seized during operations on the outskirts of Samkani district, the statement said.

Without furnishing details on whether anyone was arrested on the charges of keeping illegal weapons and ammunition, the statement added that the military tools had been handed over to the relevant authorities.

Earlier, police discovered armaments and arrested 10 individuals on the charges of keeping and carrying the arms illegally in eastern Laghman province last week.

The Afghan interim government has rounded up thousands of arms and a huge quantity of ammunition as part of efforts to stabilize the security situation across the war-ravaged country.

News.Az