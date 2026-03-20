US warns it could strike Iran’s Kharg Island anytime

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has said it could target Iran’s Kharg Island at any moment, following reports that the Trump administration is considering plans to occupy or blockade the key oil hub.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly stated that “the US military can take out Kharg Island at any time if the president gives the order,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Located about 30 km off Iran’s mainland, Kharg Island handles roughly 90 percent of the country’s crude oil exports, making it a critical energy hub.

The island was struck by US attacks over the weekend, though Iranian officials said operations continued without disruption and reported no casualties.

President Donald Trump has also warned that the US could target Iran’s oil infrastructure if Tehran continues efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for around 20 percent of global energy shipments.

News.Az