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China's Camco Motors expands footprint in Zambia

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China's Camco Motors expands footprint in Zambia
Source: Camco Motors

Chinese automaker Camco Motors has expanded its presence in Zambia by launching several new vehicle brands at a newly opened showroom in the capital, Lusaka.

Speaking at the event, Zambia’s Transport Minister Frank Tayali said the move reflects growing Chinese investment and stronger economic ties between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He noted that the company’s range—including heavy-duty trucks, light commercial vehicles, SUVs and new energy vehicles—will support key sectors such as mining, transport, construction, engineering and agriculture.

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Li Tie, chairman of Camco Group, said the company aims to meet local demand for quality, affordability and durability.

Camco Motors, a subsidiary of Camco Group with dual headquarters in Shanghai and Lusaka, plans to offer competitively priced, high-quality vehicles to the Zambian market.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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