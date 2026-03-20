China's Camco Motors expands footprint in Zambia

Speaking at the event, Zambia’s Transport Minister Frank Tayali said the move reflects growing Chinese investment and stronger economic ties between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He noted that the company’s range—including heavy-duty trucks, light commercial vehicles, SUVs and new energy vehicles—will support key sectors such as mining, transport, construction, engineering and agriculture.

Li Tie, chairman of Camco Group, said the company aims to meet local demand for quality, affordability and durability.

Camco Motors, a subsidiary of Camco Group with dual headquarters in Shanghai and Lusaka, plans to offer competitively priced, high-quality vehicles to the Zambian market.