Huge fire erupts at Amsterdam electric scooter storage - VIDEO

The blaze erupted shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday at a facility on Nieuwe Hemweg in the Westpoort district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Initial reports indicated that several electric scooters caught fire outside the site before the flames rapidly spread and intensified.

Authorities said no injuries were reported, but the heavy smoke prompted an NL-Alert warning, urging people in the surrounding area to take precautions.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.