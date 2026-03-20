Huge fire erupts at Amsterdam electric scooter storage - VIDEO
- 20 Mar 2026 20:12
- 20 Mar 2026 20:13
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A large fire broke out at an industrial site in western Amsterdam, sending thick plumes of black smoke across the city.
The blaze erupted shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday at a facility on Nieuwe Hemweg in the Westpoort district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Initial reports indicated that several electric scooters caught fire outside the site before the flames rapidly spread and intensified.
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Authorities said no injuries were reported, but the heavy smoke prompted an NL-Alert warning, urging people in the surrounding area to take precautions.
The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.
Traumahelikopter komt aan bij brand Nieuwe Hemweg, onduidelijk of er gewonden zijnhttps://t.co/uHh7gQKDFj pic.twitter.com/QZyYaJSWhj— AT5 (@AT5) March 20, 2026
"The fire has spread to the storage facility next to the electric scooters. The fire department has given up on this building and is allowing it to burn out in a controlled manner," the Amsterdam-Amstelland regional emergency services office said.
The NL-Alert called on affected residents and visitors take precautions. "Stay out of the smoke! Close windows and doors. Switch ventilation systems off," the message stated. The smoke was starting to decrease a bit by 4:45 p.m., the emergency office said.
The warning was sent to people based in an area bordered by Spaarnwoude Park in the northwest, to Ouderkerk aan de Amstel in the southeast. It covers people in the Nieuw-West, West, Centrum, and Zuid districts of Amsterdam, as well as large parts of Schiphol Airport, Badhoevedorp, Zwanenburg, Halfweg, and Amstelveen.
A Grip 1 emergency was declared, making more equipment and personnel available for the response. The protocol also calls for all responding emergency workers to organize under a single incident commander.
Several ambulances were dispatched to the scene along with a medical trauma team traveling by helicopter.
By Nijat Babayev