Bahrain issues shelter warning after sirens sound
- 20 Mar 2026 22:00
- 20 Mar 2026 22:03
- 1052585
- Middle East
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Source: Reuters
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has called on citizens and residents to remain calm and seek the nearest safe location after warning sirens were activated across parts of the country, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
In a brief statement, authorities did not provide further details about the cause of the alert.
By Nijat Babayev