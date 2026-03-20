NFL legend 'Mean' Joe Greene is alive, Steelers confirm

The rumors began circulating on Friday, claiming the 79-year-old Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl champion had passed away, News.Az reports, citing TMZ.

Fans quickly reacted online, sharing tributes to the iconic defensive tackle.

However, when contacted, the Steelers dismissed the reports as inaccurate, providing reassurance to fans across the NFL.

Greene remains one of the most celebrated defensive players in league history. Over a 13-year career, he recorded 77.5 sacks, 16 fumble recoveries and one interception. He also earned four Super Bowl titles, was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice, received the NFL Man of the Year award and was selected to 10 Pro Bowls.

He is also the last surviving member of the famed “Steel Curtain” defense that defined an era of Steelers dominance.