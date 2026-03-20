Unauthorized drones spotted over key US Air Force base in Louisiana

Unauthorized drone activity over one of the United States Air Force’s most strategic installations was more widespread and potentially more concerning than initially disclosed, according to a confidential internal briefing, News.Az reports, citing ABC News

Earlier this month, Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana issued a shelter-in-place order on March 9 after reports of an unmanned aerial system operating above the facility.

The incident triggered heightened concern due to the base’s strategic importance. Barksdale is home to long-range B-52 bombers and serves a key role in overseeing the Air Force’s nuclear command and control operations.

Although the shelter-in-place order was lifted later the same day, reports indicate that unauthorized drone activity in the area persisted for nearly a week.

“Barksdale Air Force Base detected multiple unauthorized drones operating in our airspace during the week of March 9th,” Capt. Hunter Rininger of the 2nd Bomb Wing said in a statement provided to ABC News. The additional drone incursions had not been previously reported.

According to the confidential briefing document dated March 15, the drones came in waves and entered and exited the base in a way that may suggest attempts to “avoid the operator(s) being located.” Lights on the drones suggested the operators “may be testing security responses” at the base.

“Between March 9-15, 2026, BAFB Security Forces observed multiple waves of 12-15 drones operating over sensitive areas of the installation, including the flight line, with aircraft displaying non-commercial signal characteristics, long-range control links and resistance to jamming,” the document said. “After reaching multiple points across the installation, the drones dispersed across sensitive locations on the base.”

According to the document there was no drone activity detected on March 13 and 14 and it’s not clear if there has been activity since.

The flights lasted around four hours each day and the drones used varied routes of ingress and deliberate maneuvering within restricted airspace.