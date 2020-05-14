Africa’s coronavirus cases top 72,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of coronavirus cases in African countries has reached 72,379, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Thursday.

A total of 3,253 cases were identified in the past 24 hours. Africa’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 2,480, TASS reports.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases (12,074), with the country's death toll standing at 219. Egypt, where 10,431 people have been infected, accounts for the majority of deaths (556). Algeria has reported 6,253 cases and 522 deaths; Morocco has recorded 6,466 coronavirus patients and 188 deaths, and Djibouti has so far confirmed 1,268 cases and three deaths.

In the sub-Saharan region, Ghana has reported 5,408 cases and 24 fatalities. The country is followed by Nigeria (4,971 cases and 164 deaths), Cameroon (2,800 cases and 136 deaths), Guinea (2,372 cases and 14 deaths), Senegal (2,105 cases and 22 deaths) Ivory Coast (1,912 cases and 24 deaths), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1,242 cases and 50 deaths).

