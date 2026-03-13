US offers up to $10 million reward for info on Mojtaba Khamenei and Larijani

US offers up to $10 million reward for info on Mojtaba Khamenei and Larijani

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The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice programme has called for information on “Iranian terrorist leaders”, including Mojtaba Khamenei.

The State Department set the reward at up to $10m and said information could make people eligible for “relocation”, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises and executes terrorism around the world,” the poster stated.

Officials whom the US is seeking information on include:

Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib,

Deputy Chief of Staff Ali Asghar Hejazi

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi

Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni

Secretary to the Supreme Council Ali Larijani

Earlier today, Larijani joined the al-Quds Day protests in Tehran and posted pictures of his participation.

News.Az