India extends visas for foreigners, waives overstay fees amid Middle East tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

India will offer a one-month visa extension and waive overstay penalties for foreign nationals stuck in the country due to travel disruptions from the ongoing Middle East conflict.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said the relief measures are aimed at helping travellers who are unable to leave India as flights and routes across parts of the Gulf region remain affected, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Extension of regular Indian visa or e visa and waiver of overstay penalty to foreigners stuck in India due to the ongoing developments in West Asia," the consulate said while announcing the temporary immigration relief.

According to the statement, all types of Indian visas and e-visas expiring or set to expire soon will be extended for one month at no charge. The extension will be granted by jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Office offices on a case by case basis for affected travellers.

Authorities also said penalties for overstaying after February 28, 2026 due to the developments in West Asia will be waived.

The consulate added that exit permits will be issued free of charge to foreign nationals affected by the travel disruption so they can leave India once routes reopen.

Officials clarified that failure to apply for visa extensions or exit permits during this period will not be treated as a violation of immigration rules, acknowledging the extraordinary circumstances created by the regional conflict.

India has also decided to issue Temporary Landing Permits free of charge to foreign nationals whose flights are diverted to the country because of disruptions in West Asian airspace.

The measures come as escalating regional tensions continue to disrupt commercial aviation routes, leaving travellers stranded in several countries, including India.

Two Indians killed in Oman

Two Indian nationals were killed and several others injured in an attack in Sohar amid escalating unrest in the region. Sharing details of the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed condolences over the deaths and said the Indian mission in Oman is in contact with local authorities to provide assistance.

“We lost two Indian nationals today in an attack in Sohar, Oman in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Several other Indian nationals were also injured. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our Mission in Oman is in touch with the local authorities as well as the employer company and is extending all possible assistance,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

News.Az