Brazil cancels visa for Trump aide Darren Beattie

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Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Relations confirmed on Friday (March 13) that it had revoked the visa of President Donald Trump's adviser, Darren Beattie, who had planned to visit Brazil next week.

The decision, a statement issued by the ministry reads, was made “in light of the omission and misrepresentation of relevant information regarding the purpose of the visit at the time of the visa application in Washington,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“This constitutes sufficient legal grounds for denying a visa under national and international law,” the press office states.

Earlier, during a visit to Rio de Janeiro, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that Darren Beattie will only be allowed to enter Brazil once Health Minister Alexandre Padilha is permitted to enter the US.

“That American guy who said he was coming here to visit Jair Bolsonaro was barred from visiting. And I barred him from coming to Brazil until he releases the visas for my health minister, which are currently blocked,” he said.

Lula recalled that, in 2025, the US canceled the visas of Padilha’s wife and 10-year-old daughter. At the time, the minister’s visa had expired and was therefore not subject to cancellation.

News.Az