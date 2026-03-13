Pakistan smashes Bangladesh by 128 runs in 2nd ODI

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In the BAN vs PAK match, Bangladesh was bowled out for just 114 runs after being set a revised target of 243 from 32 overs, following an extended rain delay.

Maaz Sadaqat and Haris Rauf bagged three wickets each as Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 128 rusn (DLS method) in a rain-curtailed second ODI in Mirpur on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Chasing a revised target of 243, after bad weather had stopped play, Bangladesh were bowled out for a paltry of 114. With the win, Pakistan levelled the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Sunday's decider.

Earlier, Maaz and Salman Agha struck half-centuries as Pakistan posted 274 against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan started well, with openers Maaz and Sahibzada Farhan stitching together a solid partnership. Maaz smashed 75 off 46 balls, while Salman contributed a steady 64 off 62 deliveries.

Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with 44, and Sahibzada Farhan added 31 at the top. For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two.

News.Az