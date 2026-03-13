Iran confirms Kheibar missiles fired in recent attacks on Israel

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran confirmed that Kheibar Shekan solid-fuel ballistic missiles were employed in the 45th round of attacks against Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.

In a statement, the IRGC said that during the 45th phase of Operation True Promise-4, a large number of Kheibar Shekan solid-fuel guided ballistic missiles, along with combat drones, were launched at what it described as enemy facilities, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The corps said the strikes targeted several locations and claimed that infrastructure belonging to the enemy forces’ Northern Command was destroyed during the operation. It added that the attacks also targeted sites where American soldiers are stationed in the region.

According to the IRGC, the 45th wave of the operation was conducted in coordination with Hezbollah units, which reportedly used drones to strike Israeli army positions.

News.Az