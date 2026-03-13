XRP price soars 2% as XRPL hits 2.7M daily transactions

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP is trading at $1.4143, rising by 2.12%, and has broken above a descending trendline that has limited every rally since January 2026.

The break comes with volume confirmation and marks the first decisive shift in short-term structure XRP has produced in months, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The daily chart shows XRP clearing the descending channel upper boundary that has guided price lower from the January highs. RSI at 49.58 has crossed above the signal line at 43.78 and is pressing toward the 50 level, which has acted as the dividing line between bearish and neutral momentum throughout this correction.

Price is now testing the PF1 M level at $1.3701 as support from above, with R3 at $1.5363 and PF1 0.5R at $1.5799 as the next meaningful resistance cluster. The Fibonacci extension levels tell the bigger story. EXT 0.5 at the current range and EXT 0.382 above define the recovery road map if buyers can hold this breakout through the weekly close.

Key levels:

PF1 M support: $1.3701

Immediate resistance: $1.44

R3 resistance: $1.5363

PF1 0.5R resistance: $1.5799

R4 resistance: $1.6844

The 1-hour chart shows a textbook cup and handle formation completing from the March 9 lows near $1.30, with the cup rounding through $1.44 and the handle pulling back to $1.37 to $1.38 before breaking higher. Price has now cleared the handle resistance and the SAR has flipped to support at $1.3823.

The MACD at 0.0034 has crossed above the signal line at 0.0057, with the histogram turning green and expanding. That momentum confirmation alongside the cup and handle breakout puts the measured move target near $1.50 to $1.52, which aligns with R3 on the daily chart.

XRPL Activity Rises As ETF Flows Stay Mixed

According to Coindesk, XRP Ledger daily transactions climbed to around 2.7 million, among the highest levels in recent months, driven by projects focused on tokenizing real-world assets on the network.

The on-chain activity growth provides a fundamental backdrop that supports the technical breakout rather than making it purely speculative.

ETF flows offered a mixed signal. US-listed XRP ETFs recorded roughly $3.9 million in outflows during the session, extending a short streak of redemptions even as price broke higher. The fact that price sustained the trendline break despite institutional selling through ETF vehicles suggests spot and derivatives demand is absorbing the outflows without difficulty.

News.Az