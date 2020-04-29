After beating coronavirus, Boris Johnson announce birth of baby boy

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set for an unusually busy few months in office.

The 55-year-old and his fiancée Carrie Symonds, 32, welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the "thrilled" couple announced.

The child was born at a London hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that mother and baby are doing very well, CNN reports.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team," the spokesperson said.

Figures from across the British political spectrum congratulated the couple after the news emerged.

"Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident," Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Twitter.

Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on the birth of their son. — Rishi Sunak #StayHomeSaveLives (@RishiSunak) April 29, 2020

