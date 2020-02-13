Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development, Saudi Development Fund discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development of Azerbaijan and the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) have discussed prospects for cooperation between the two agencies, AzerTag reports.

The Saudi delegation was informed about the favorable business environment and mechanisms of state support for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on the exchange of experience in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises, joint projects to expand access of the agency’s entities to affordable financial resources and foreign markets, as well as prospects for cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

