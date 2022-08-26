Agreement on Iran nuclear deal closer than ever: IAEA chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement on the Iran nuclear deal is closer than ever, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I think that after months of talks, the parties are closer than ever to reaching an agreement," Grossi told France’s RFI radio station. According to him, "the agreement will provide the IAEA with inspection and control opportunities."

"The inspections that IAEA experts carry out would be in the interests of both parties," Grossi noted. "It is a question of political will," he insisted.

"If an agreement is reached with Iran on a solid and reliable system of inspections, it would remove any reasons for justifying a hostile attitude toward Iran," Grossi stressed, adding: "This is why I believe that it is in everyone’s interest."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program was signed with Tehran by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany with the aim of addressing the crisis over Iran’s nuclear program. Former US President of the United States, Donald Trump, withdrew from this agreement in 2018. The current American leader, Joe Biden, has repeatedly signaled he was willing to bring the US back into the nuclear deal. Since April 2021, the UK, Germany, China, Russia, the US and France have been holding talks with Iran in Vienna on restoring the JCPOA in its original form.

