Ahead of OPEC meeting, Trump urges producers to keep oil flowing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies not to cut oil production next year, saying it would trigger higher oil prices worldwide.

"Hopefully OPEC will be keeping oil flows as is, not restricted. The World does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!" Trump wrote in a tweet ahead of the group's meeting this week to discuss possible cuts, U.S. News & World Report informed.

