AI 'friend' chatbots probed over child protection
Seven technology companies are being probed by a US regulator over the way their artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots interact with children, News.az reports citing BBC.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is requesting information on how the companies monetise these products and if they have safety measures in place.
The impacts of AI chatbots to children is a hot topic, with concerns that younger people are particularly vulnerable due to the AI being able to mimic human conversations and emotions, often presenting themselves as friends or companions.
The seven companies - Alphabet, OpenAI, Character.ai, Snap, XAI, Meta and its subsidiary Instagram - have been approached for comment.
FTC chairman Andrew Ferguson said the inquiry will "help us better understand how AI firms are developing their products and the steps they are taking to protect children."