Belgium’s imec gets rare ASML tool for next-gen chips

+ ↺ − 16 px

imec has acquired a $400-million ASML High NA EUV lithography machine, one of fewer than a dozen worldwide, strengthening Europe’s role in next-generation chipmaking.

The machine will be the centerpiece of imec’s 2.5-billion-euro NanoIC pilot line funded partly through the EU Chips Act industry partners such as Intel and SK Hynix, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This acquisition reinforces Europe’s position at the heart of the global semiconductor value chain,” said imec CEO Luc Van den hove, highlighting its strategic importance for technological sovereignty.

News.Az