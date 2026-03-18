Qatar condemns Israeli strikes on gas facilities linked to Iran

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Qatar has condemned Israel for targeting natural gas facilities connected to Iran’s South Pars field, calling the attacks “dangerous and irresponsible” amid rising regional tensions.

Majed al-Ansari warned that attacks on energy infrastructure threaten global energy security, the environment, and the safety of regional populations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We reiterate the necessity of avoiding the targeting of vital facilities,” al-Ansari said, urging all parties to exercise restraint, follow international law, and pursue de-escalation to maintain regional stability.

News.Az