AI ranks the best cryptos to buy in 2025 and XRP is not in the Top 5: These coins are

XRP, once an altcoin behemoth, is no longer in the top five cryptos to buy for 2025, according to artificial intelligence algorithms that analyzed hundreds of crypto datasets. Instead, a new generation of tokens has stronger fundamentals, faster growth, and superior positioning for the next bull market.

Investors should focus on these five cryptos based on market data and AI rating algorithms that evaluate social traction, network activity, presale demand, and on-chain metrics.

1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The AI-backed top pick for 100x gains

Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an Ethereum-based meme coin, tops practically every AI-ranked list. LILPEPE's Stage 13 presale at $0.0022 has raised $27.2 million and sold 16.53 billion tokens, making it one of the most successful presales of 2025. Viral meme energy and a robust Layer-2 blockchain make LILPEPE unique. Little Pepe is built for speed, low fees, and meme token deployment. It also has zero trade tax, anti-sniper protection, and a native meme Launchpad that launches new initiatives and generates value for LILPEPE.

The project is listed on CoinMarketCap, passed a CertiK audit, and is trending as the top Ethereum meme presale on social media. Analysts expect early investors to profit 25x–100x from its $777K Giveaway and 15 ETH Mega Giveaway, which garnered global attention. LILPEPE's comedy, utility, and security make it the AI's top pick for 2025, a token that could outperform Dogecoin and Pepe.

2. Ethena (ENA): Synthetic money, real potential

Ethena (ENA) is a promising 2025 DeFi play according to AI models. Ethena is an Ethereum-based synthetic dollar protocol that provides a decentralized alternative to traditional fiat currency. Its USDe synthetic stablecoin and yield-bearing nature could make it a crypto-native finance staple. ENA has gained popularity following the integration of its services and partnerships that have improved its stability and scalability. The initiative revealed plans to issue $1.5 billion in stablecoins under a new regulatory framework, demonstrating institutional trust. Several AI sentiment trackers predict a 5–to 10–fold upside for ENA by early 2026, assuming the synthetic asset narrative persists.

3. VeChain (VET): The enterprise Blockchain comeback

AI models continue to like VeChain (VET)'s fundamentals and enterprise uptake. VeChain, built for supply chain tracking, logistics, and sustainability, is one of the few initiatives that significant organizations employ. VET, trading at $0.01711, is consolidating before a “revaluation wave,” according to analysts. AI-based price forecasts suggest that VET might reach $0.25–$0.30 by 2026, driven by enterprise blockchain adoption.

4. Ondo (ONDO): Tokenizing real-world assets

Traditional finance and crypto are changing with Ondo (ONDO). Ondo is a premier real-world asset (RWA) platform that brings tokenized bonds, treasuries, and institutional products to the blockchain. At $0.71, ONDO's growth has impressed analysts and AI forecasting algorithms. Its ties with key financial organizations and rising tokenization activity set it apart in the tokenized asset specialty. AI predictions place ONDO's price range between $2.50 and $3.00 by mid-2026, depending on uptake and market conditions.

5. Arbitrum (ARB): Ethereum’s Layer-2 powerhouse

Arbitrum (ARB), Ethereum's most established Layer-2 solution, completes the AI's top five. ARB leads total value locked (TVL) and developer engagement, growing ecosystem adoption. Arbitrum, priced at $0.3088, boasts strong community support, robust liquidity, and regular protocol updates. AI sentiment algorithms predict ARB might reach $2.50 or more if Ethereum's scaling story gets traction during the 2025–2026 bull run.

Conclusion

AI-driven market scans are painting a clear picture of the next crypto leaders. Among them, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as the ultimate high-risk, high-reward opportunity. It’s not just another meme coin; it’s a meme-layer infrastructure project blending fun with functional blockchain architecture. With its presale nearly sold out, community-driven governance, and powerful Layer-2 ecosystem, LILPEPE is the AI favorite to dominate 2025. Investors seeking the next wave of explosive crypto growth may want to position themselves early, because when AI and retail sentiment align, history shows that the results can be spectacular.

