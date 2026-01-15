AI video startup Higgsfield hits $1.3B valuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

AI video generation startup Higgsfield raised $80 million in new funding, boosting its valuation to $1.3 billion as demand for AI-generated content surges. The Series A extension included Accel, GFT Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

San Francisco-based Higgsfield reported a $200 million annualized revenue run rate, with social media marketers accounting for roughly 85% of its users. Rather than competing directly with OpenAI or Google, the company integrates third-party AI models through its proprietary “reasoning engine” to create consistent branding and characters in marketing videos, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Founded in 2023, Higgsfield plans to expand internationally, increase enterprise sales, and grow its workforce from nearly 70 to 300 employees by year-end. Investors see AI video content as a market potentially larger than Hollywood.

News.Az