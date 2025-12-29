Yandex metrika counter

49ers edge Bears 42-38, clinch NFC top-seed shot

Brock Purdy threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings with 2:15 remaining, and the San Francisco 49ers held firm on the final play to secure a dramatic 42-38 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, setting up a Week 18 clash for the top seed in the NFC.

Caleb Williams led the Bears (11-5) on a late drive and had a final opportunity from the 2-yard line to win the game. However, Bryce Huff flushed the quarterback from the pocket, and Williams’ pass fell incomplete in the end zone, sealing a sixth consecutive win for the 49ers (12-4), News.Az reports, citign AP

Purdy followed last week’s career-high five-touchdown outing against Indianapolis by accounting for five more scores, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for two. He became the sixth player since the AFL-NFL merger to record back-to-back games with at least five total touchdowns.

The victory keeps San Francisco in position to win the NFC West and secure a first-round bye with a win over Seattle (13-3) in Saturday night’s regular-season finale. A win would also give the 49ers home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, with the Super Bowl scheduled to be played at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8.

The loss eliminated Chicago’s hopes of earning the NFC’s top seed. The Bears have already clinched the NFC North and can still claim the No. 2 seed with a victory over Detroit next Sunday.

Purdy completed 24 of 33 passes for 303 yards, while Christian McCaffrey rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown and added 41 receiving yards. Williams finished 25 of 42 for 330 yards and two touchdowns but fell short at the end after previously leading the Bears to an NFL-record six comeback wins when trailing in the final two minutes of regulation.

Offenses dominated for much of the night, as neither defense was able to slow the opposing unit after Chicago linebacker T.J. Edwards returned an interception for a touchdown on the game’s opening play. San Francisco carried a 28-21 lead into halftime.

Both teams continued to trade scores early in the second half. Chicago’s D’Andre Swift scored twice on the ground, while Purdy produced a highlight-reel play for the 49ers, rolling right from the 6-yard line, evading two rushers and flipping a touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk on a play that lasted more than eight seconds.

The Bears finally forced a punt and went ahead 38-35 on a short field goal by Cairo Santos with 5:22 to play when they couldn’t convert on third down in the red zone.

The Bears’ opportunistic defense struck on the first play when Edwards caught a deflected pass and returned it 34 yards for Chicago’s first defensive score on the opening play in at least 45 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Purdy answered his big mistake to start the game with a 65-yard touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard pass to Jake Tonges, and San Francisco moved the ball with ease all half.

Purdy added two touchdown runs and McCaffrey also scored on the ground to give the 49ers a 28-21 lead at the break despite allowing two deep TD passes by Williams.

Injuries

Bears: LB Noah Sewell left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. ... DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) left the game. ... WR Olamide Zaccheaus was a late scratch with an illness.

49ers: LT Trent Williams (hamstring) left after getting hurt on the opening play and never returned. ... CB Upton Stout (concussion) left in the second half. ... TE George Kittle (ankle) was inactive.

Up next

Bears: Host Detroit on Sunday.

49ers: Host Seattle on Saturday night.


