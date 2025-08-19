Air Force Chief Gen. David Allvin to retire early amid Pentagon shake-up

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gen. David Allvin, the chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, will retire early this fall, the Pentagon announced Monday, marking the latest departure of a top-ranking military leader under President Donald Trump.

General Allvin, the chief of staff of the Air Force, will retire around Nov. 1 — two years into a four-year term — according to a statement from the Pentagon, which said that he would continue to serve until a replacement is confirmed by the Senate, allowing “time for a smooth leadership transition.” The statement did not say who would replace General Allvin.

“The Air Force is fortunate to have leaders like Gen. Dave Allvin,” the secretary of the Air Force, Troy Meink, said in the statement announcing his retirement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a short statement on social media, General Allvin, who was appointed to his position by President Joseph R. Biden Jr., thanked Mr. Trump and his subordinates for their “faith in me to lead our service.” He had previously served as the vice chief of staff in the Air Force during Mr. Trump’s first term.

General Allvin is the latest senior officer to retire early or be fired after Mr. Trump’s return to office. Mr. Trump purged much of the Pentagon’s top brass in the opening months of his second term, including the Joint Chiefs chairman; the chief of naval operations; the vice chief of the Air Force; the Coast Guard commandant; the top lawyers for the Army, Navy and Air Force; and a slew of other officers in less prominent roles, including many women and people of color.

General Allvin was present at a White House event with Mr. Trump in March announcing the Air Force’s newest fighter jet, the F-47.

